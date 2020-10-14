DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $602.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $578.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $294.86 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.62.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,923 shares of company stock valued at $101,670,609. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

