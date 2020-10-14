DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,471,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,249,000 after acquiring an additional 173,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,173. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.