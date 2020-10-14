DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of BlackRock worth $99,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 25,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,870. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $570.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $646.29. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.92.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

