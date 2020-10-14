DNB Asset Management AS Has $101.92 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $101,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 83,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,061,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

