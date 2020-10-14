DNB Asset Management AS Has $15.79 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 73,198 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $205.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $206.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day moving average is $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

