DNB Asset Management AS Has $18.97 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after buying an additional 651,443 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,623. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total value of $975,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,987 shares of company stock valued at $216,643,755. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

