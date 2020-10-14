DNB Asset Management AS Has $19.01 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after buying an additional 454,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after buying an additional 405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,786,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $118.42. 5,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

