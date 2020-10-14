DNB Asset Management AS Has $20.97 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 26.1% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

MMM traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $168.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,245. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day moving average of $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.