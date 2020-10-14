DNB Asset Management AS Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 489,895 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,242,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of REGI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. 7,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

