DNB Asset Management AS Has $30.67 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,787 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paypal were worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R increased its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $205.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

