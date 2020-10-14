DNB Asset Management AS Has $34.56 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,715 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $34,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. 69,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,170. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

