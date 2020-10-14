DNB Asset Management AS Has $47.59 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 388.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,322 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $47,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,482,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 324,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $69.67. 10,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,879. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

