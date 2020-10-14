DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 41.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,085.31.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $30.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,238.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,206. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,280.44. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,097.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $917.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.