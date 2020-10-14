DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 253.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $18,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sanmina by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $2,274,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM remained flat at $$27.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

