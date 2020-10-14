DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 111,469 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,469 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

