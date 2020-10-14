DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,109 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after buying an additional 335,057 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.
Shares of MA stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.82. 23,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,640. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.
