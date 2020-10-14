DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,289 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.15% of Dollar General worth $80,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,284,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,155,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,022. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $223.94. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.