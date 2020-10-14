DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 8,376 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24,328.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 254,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 253,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,648,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS remained flat at $$210.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 176,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $4.31. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.90.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.