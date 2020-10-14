DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $103,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

BABA traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.21. The company had a trading volume of 99,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,893,018. The company has a market cap of $835.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $310.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

