DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 166.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in salesforce.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $1,334,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,379.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 738,130 shares of company stock valued at $167,103,674. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.39. 75,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $242.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

