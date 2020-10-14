DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,698.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,582.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,528.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,430.13. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

