DNB Asset Management AS Sells 5,349 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $163.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

