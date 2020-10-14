DNB Asset Management AS Sells 617,330 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 617,330 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.20% of Sunrun worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,052,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $96,604.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,919,346 shares of company stock valued at $303,609,029. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 152,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,941. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,528.47 and a beta of 1.97. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Simmons initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

