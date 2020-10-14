DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.54% of MasTec worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MasTec by 150.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,292. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

