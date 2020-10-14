DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,499 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $328.08. 92,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,569. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

