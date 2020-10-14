Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

NYSE D traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

