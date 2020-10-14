Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dunkin' Brands Group traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 1095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Dunkin' Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

