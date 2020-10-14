Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dunkin' Brands Group traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 1095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Dunkin' Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

