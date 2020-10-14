Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) (ASX:D2O) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) (ASX:D2O) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.31.

Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) Company Profile

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements. It serves various agricultural industries, including dairy, viticulture, citrus, broadacre, olives, almonds, and dried fruit. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

