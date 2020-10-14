Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.71

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 31472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on EV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Company Profile (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

