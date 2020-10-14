eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0011

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. eBoost has a total market cap of $114,110.73 and $13.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00439231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 141.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002896 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.