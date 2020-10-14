eBoost Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $114,110.73 and approximately $13.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00439231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 141.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002896 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

