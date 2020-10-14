Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $641,242.19 and $863.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.04956442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00053089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

EDG is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

