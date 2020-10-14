Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Emcor Group has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emcor Group to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

EME stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

