Encana (NYSE:ECA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.50

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 2739298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Encana alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encana stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 318.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Encana worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.