Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $126.42 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,201,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

