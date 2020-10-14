Essentia Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $673,174.02 and approximately $6,357.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.38 or 0.04958916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

