Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Down 5.4%

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 880,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 298,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a market cap of $106.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 3,545.22%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.25% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

