EXCHANGE BANKSH/SH (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of EXCHANGE BANKSH/SH (OTCMKTS:EXCH) rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

About EXCHANGE BANKSH/SH (OTCMKTS:EXCH)

Exchange Bankshares, Inc provides banking products and services in Georgia. It offers personal banking products, such as checking and savings accounts, as well as personal loans. The company also provides business banking products and services, including business checking accounts, commercial and corporate interest checking accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts; and business loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, commercial mortgages, commercial loans, and home equity loans.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for EXCHANGE BANKSH/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXCHANGE BANKSH/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.