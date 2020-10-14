FansTime (FTI) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io and CoinMex. FansTime has a market capitalization of $539,008.91 and approximately $455,124.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00269844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01482325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00151584 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HADAX, FCoin, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.