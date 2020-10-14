First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Shares Down 0.7%

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.32.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens Bank that provides various banking and mortgage products and services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

