First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $19.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 16.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.27.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

