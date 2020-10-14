First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Position Decreased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.52% of First Savings Financial Group worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 4,190.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 166.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer David Z. Rosen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639. The firm has a market cap of $128.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.77. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $4.81. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

First Savings Financial Group Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

