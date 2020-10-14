First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,332,000.

FTCS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. 851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,531. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

