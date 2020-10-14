First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 94.8% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 9,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,175. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

