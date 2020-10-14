First United Bank Trust Acquires 90 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CSFB boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $382.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

