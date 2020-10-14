First United Bank Trust Buys 195 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

