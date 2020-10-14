First United Bank Trust Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First United Bank Trust cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.5% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.15 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

