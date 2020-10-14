First United Bank Trust Makes New $204,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

