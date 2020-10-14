First United Bank Trust Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.