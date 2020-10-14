First United Bank Trust Sells 10,419 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23.

